Weather Forecast For The Virgin Islands

Synopsis: High pressure along with a relatively stable atmosphere will restrict significant shower activity across the region. There is just a moderate chance for the most of some brief showers moving across the region on the moderate to fresh windflow.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 pecent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 22 to 33 km/h or 14 to 21 mph with gusts possibly peaking to near 52 km/h or 32 mph.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:59 pm.

For more weather information you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.