Synopsis: The passage of a tropical wave will result in periods of unsettled weather conditions across the islands this evening into tomorrow.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Cloudy with a 80 percent or a very high chance of showers.

Winds: East at 22 to 35 km/h or 14 to 22 mph with possible gusts to 56 km/h or 35 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 metres or 4 to 7 feet. A small craft caution is in effect mainly for the eastern side of the islands.

Sunset today: 6:59 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life