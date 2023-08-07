Synopsis: Available moisture and instability are affecting the area and will maintain a heighten chance of showers over the islands .

Weather today: Mostly cloudy with occasional showers and a 40 percent or moderate chance of thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Cloudy spells with a 60 percent or moderate chance of overnight showers

Winds: Easterly at 13 to 26km/h or 8 to 16 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 meters (5 to 8 feet), occasionally or locally reaching near 3 meters (10 feet).

Wind waves and or wind swells of 1.5 to 2.4 meters or 5 to 8 feet and occasionally higher

Sunset today: 6:50 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.