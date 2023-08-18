Weather Forecast For The Virgin Islands

Synopsis: Generally settled atmospheric conditions will prevail across the area over the next 24 hours, during which, shallow patches of low level clouds will continue to move across the islands.

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 30 percent or low chance of brief showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of brief showers.

Winds: East at 19 to 30 km/h or 12 to 18 mph with possible gusts up to 52 km/h or 32 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 metres or 6 to 9 feet. 𝗔 𝘀𝗺𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗰𝗿𝗮𝗳𝘁 𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗶𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗲𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗻 𝘄𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝘁𝗹𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗶𝘀𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀.

Sunset today: 6:43 pm.

