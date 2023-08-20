Weather Forecast For The Virgin Islands

Synopsis: A moist and unstable atmosphere will maintain a heightened chance of showers and thunderstorms across the region. Possible rainfall total for the forecast period is 19 to 38 mm or 0.75 to 1.50 inch.

Weather today: Cloudy with a 70 percent or high possible chance of showers and a 50 percent or moderate possible chance of thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Overcast with showers and a 70 percent or possible high chance of thunderstorms.

Winds: East at 26 to 37 kmn/h or 16 to 23 mph with gusts possibly peaking to near 52 km/h or 30 mph..

Seas: 1.2 to 2.4 metres or 4 to 8 feet. A small craft advisory is in effect mainly for the open waters north and east of the islands until tonight..

Sunset today: 6:42 pm.

