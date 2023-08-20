Evening Weather Forecast For The Virgin Islands

Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with an area of disturbed weather Tropical Storm Franklin south of the BVI is forecast to generate unsettled conditions over these islands. This area is currently being investigated for tropical cylone development.

𝗗𝘂𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗽𝗼𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗯𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗮 𝗻𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵𝘄𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗺𝗼𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗺 𝗙𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗸𝗹𝗶𝗻, 𝗮 𝗳𝗹𝗮𝘀𝗵 𝗳𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝘄𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵 𝗶𝘀 𝗻𝗼𝘄 𝗶𝗻 𝗲𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗹 𝟭𝟮 𝗻𝗼𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗿𝗼𝘄. Rainfall accumulation could total between 10 and 38.0 mm or .40 to 1.75 inch.

𝗙𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗪𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵: 𝗔 𝗙𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗪𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵 𝗶𝘀 𝗶𝘀𝘀𝘂𝗲𝗱 𝘄𝗵𝗲𝗻 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗳𝗮𝘃𝗼𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗳𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴. 𝗜𝘁 𝗱𝗼𝗲𝘀 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝗺𝗲𝗮𝗻 𝗳𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗼𝗰𝗰𝘂𝗿, 𝗯𝘂𝘁 𝗶𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗽𝗼𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗯𝗹𝗲.

Weather tonight: Cloudy with brief overnight showers

Weather tomorrow: Cloudy with occasional showers mixed with lighter rain. Some showers could be moderate to heavy. There is a 60 percent possible or moderate chance of thunderstorms.

Winds: East at 13 to 26 km/h or 8 to 16 mph becoming east-southeast tomorrow.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:01 am.

