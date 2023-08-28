Synopsis: A relatively stable air mass will persist across the area and continue to restrict shower activity over and around the islands today. By late tonight into tomorrow morning, a weak trough will move into the area and marginally increase the chances for shower activity during that time.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies in general with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief shower.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies initially, with brief cloudy spells and a 50 percent or moderate chance of brief showers mainly after midnight.

Winds: South-southeast at 15 to 26 km/h or 9 to 16 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: Not exceeding 1.2 meters or 4 feet..

Sunset today: 6:36 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life