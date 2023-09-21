Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with a tropical wave will continue to linger across the area and maintain a heightened chance for cloudiness and shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with periods of showers, some of which could be moderate to locally heavy at times and a moderate chance of thunderstorms developing.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies initially with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers, with a gradual reduction in showers as the night progresses.

Winds: East at 15 to 26 km/h or 9 to 16 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet..

Sunset today: 6:16 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life