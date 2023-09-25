Synopsis: A few shallow low level patches embedded within a moderate trade wind flow could move across the area this morning which could lead to a moderate chance for shower activity across the area during that time. Thereafter a relatively dry and stable airmass will move into the area and restrict any meaningful shower activity.

Weather today: Partly cloudy skies initially with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing early morning showers, becoming partly sunny in general thereafter.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief passing late night shower.

Winds: East at 15 to 26 km/h or 9 to 16 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet. Small craft operators should continue to exercise caution..

Sunset today: 6:12 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life