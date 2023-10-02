Synopsis: Moisture embedded within the trade wind flow will maintain a heightened chance of passing showers over the BVI today and tonight

Weather today: Brief cloudy spells with a 60 percent or moderate chance of passing showers

Weather tonight: Brief cloudy spells with a 70 percent or high chance of passing showers

Winds: Northeast at 17 to 26 km/h or 10 to 16 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 meters or 6 to 8 feet. A small craft advisory is now effect.

Sunset today: 6:06 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life