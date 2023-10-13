Weather Forecast For The Virgin Islands

Synopsis: A weak pressure gradient prevailing across the region will continue to produce light to gentle winds across the islands today and tonight. In addition, a relatively stable atmosphere will also restrict shower activity for most of the forecast period. Just some brief showers are possible during the afternoon hours due to a combination of strong daytime heating and seabreese convergence.

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 50 percent or moderate chance of showers during the afternoon..

Weather tonight: Mostly fair.

Winds: Southeast at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph today, then becoming light and variable or calm tonight..

Seas: 0.6 to 1.2 metres or 2 to 4 feet..

Sunset today: 5:58 pm.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.