Synopsis: Over the next 24 hours, shallow low level patches embedded within a light to moderate south easterly wind flow coupled with the effects of daytime heating could lead to a moderate chance for shower activity across the area during that time.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies, with brief cloudy spells and a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: South-southeast at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph becoming lighter and variable at times..

Seas: 1 to 1.2 metres or 3 to 4 feet..

Sunset today: 5:55 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life