Synopsis: Shallow moisture lingering in the atmosphere over the region will maintain a moderate chance of showers across the islands today. However, deeper moisture and instability moving well ahead of the main body of tropical storm Tammy will heighten the chances of showers and thunderstorms across the islands tonight. A Tropical Cyclone Alert remains in effect for the B.V.I.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Cloudy with a 80 percent or very high chance of showers, and a 50 percent or moderate chance of thunderstorms.

Winds: East at 20 to 33 km/h or 12 to 21 mph with gusts possibly peaking to near 52 km/h or 32 mph..

Seas: 1.2 to 2.4 meters to 4 to 8 feet with swells peaking to 1.8 meters or 6 feet. A high surf advisory goes into effect from tonight..

Sunset today: 5:53 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life