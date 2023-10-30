Synopsis: Lingering moisture and instability from an area of disturbed weather just north of the islands will maintain a heightened chance for shower and thunderstorm activity across the area during the next 24 hours. For this reason, a flash flood watch remains in effect and this could be upgraded to a warning at short notice once the rainfall persists and becomes any heavier, given that the earth is already saturated. Rainfall totals of 25.4 to 50.8mm or 1 to 2 inches are possible during the forecast period.

Weather today: Mostly cloudy with showers, some of which could be moderate to locally heavy at times accompanied by isolated thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 70 percent or high chance of showers initially, with a gradual reduction in cloudiness and shower activity overnight.

Winds: Southeast at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet..

Sunset today: 5:47 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life