Synopsis: The presence of the diffused tail end of a frontal trough along will low level moisture and instability will maintain an elevated chance for shower and thunderstorm activity across the area during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 70 percent or high chance of showers and a moderate chance of thunderstorms developing.

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy skies in with periods of showers and thunderstorms.

Winds: East-southeast at 15 to 26 km/h or 9 to 16 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1 to 1..5 meters or 3 to 5 feet..

Sunset today: 5:43 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life