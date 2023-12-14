Synopsis: As the atmosphere across the area gradually becomes drier and more stable, a gradual reduction in cloudiness and shower activity is possible across the area during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies in general with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief passing morning shower.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies initially, with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers mainly after midnight.

Winds: East-northeast at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 2.1 to 3.4 meters or 7 to 11 feet, with northeasterly swells up to 2.8 meters or 9 feet. Therefore, both small craft and high surf warnings remain in place mainly for the north and eastern coastlines of the islands..

Sunset today: 5:45 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life