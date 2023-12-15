Synopsis: Shallow low level patches embedded within a moderate to fresh trade wind flow will maintain a moderate chance for shower activity across the area occasionally during the next 24 hours.
Weather today: Partly cloudy skies with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing overnight showers.
Winds: East-northeast at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph..
Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 metres or 6 to 9 feet with north easterly swells reaching 2.1 metres or 7 feet. Therefore both small craft and high surf advisories remain in effect mainly for the north and eastern coastlines of the islands..
Sunset today: 5:45 pm.
For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life