Synopsis: Shallow low level patches embedded within a moderate to fresh trade wind flow will maintain a moderate chance for shower activity across the area occasionally during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy skies with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing overnight showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph..

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 metres or 6 to 9 feet with north easterly swells reaching 2.1 metres or 7 feet. Therefore both small craft and high surf advisories remain in effect mainly for the north and eastern coastlines of the islands..

Sunset today: 5:45 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola