EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: High pressure will be the dominant weather feature and mainly settled weather is forecast tonight however, some moisture is expected to move across the area tomorrow resulting in an increase in the chance for showers. Meanwhile, swells from a low pressure system in the north Atlantic continue to generate hazardous conditions for coastal areas.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a 70 percent or a high chance of showers.

Winds: East with speeds 19 to 35 km/h or 12 to 22 mph with possible gusts to as high as 56 km/h or 35 mph.

Seas: 2.1 to 2.8 metres or 7 to 9 feet consisting of swells out of the northeast up to 2.1 metres or 7 feet. Therefore a high surf advisory and a small craft caution are now in effect..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:41 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life