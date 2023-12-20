Synopsis: Relatively stable conditions will continue over the British Virgin Islands resulting in minimal shower activity over these islands. Meanwhile, northeasterly swells moving into the area will likely cause hazardous conditions for sea bathing activity along the eastern and northern coastal areas of these islands

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 20 percent or slight chance of brief showers



Weather tonight: Mostly clear

Winds: Northeast at 7 to 17 km/h or 4 to 10 mph becoming variable or calm in most places tonight.

Seas: 2.1 to 2.8 meters 7 to 9 feet mainly in northeasterly swells. A high surf warning is now in effect because of the likelihood of hazardous marine conditions for sea bathing mainly along the northern coastal areas.

Sunset today: 5:47 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola