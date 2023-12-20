close
WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

December 20, 2023

Synopsis: Relatively stable conditions will continue over the British Virgin Islands resulting in minimal shower activity over these islands. Meanwhile, northeasterly swells moving into the area will likely cause hazardous conditions for sea bathing activity along the eastern and northern coastal areas of these islands

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 20 percent or slight chance of brief showers

Weather tonight: Mostly clear

Winds: Northeast at 7 to 17 km/h or 4 to 10 mph becoming variable or calm in most places tonight.

Seas: 2.1 to 2.8 meters 7 to 9 feet mainly in northeasterly swells. A high surf warning is now in effect because of the likelihood of hazardous marine conditions for sea bathing mainly along the northern coastal areas.

Sunset today:  5:47 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life