Synopsis: The presence of a very dry and stable airmass will continue to restrict shower activity across the area during the next 24 hours. Additionally, a slack pressure gradient will result in relatively light winds across the area during that time.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies in general with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief shower.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair and chilly conditions with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief shower.

Winds: North-northeast at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph, becoming lighter and variable or even calm at times..

Seas: North easterly swells reaching 1.8 to 2.8 metres or 6 to 9 feet. Therefore a high surf warning remains in place mainly for the north and eastern coastlines of the islands..

Sunset today: 5:48 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola