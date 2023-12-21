close
WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

December 21, 2023

Synopsis: The presence of a very dry and stable airmass will continue to restrict shower activity across the area during the next 24 hours. Additionally, a slack pressure gradient will result in relatively light winds across the area during that time.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies in general with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief shower.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair and chilly conditions with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief shower.

Winds: North-northeast at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph, becoming lighter and variable or even calm at times..

Seas: North easterly swells reaching 1.8 to 2.8 metres or 6 to 9 feet. Therefore a high surf warning remains in place mainly for the north and eastern coastlines of the islands..

Sunset today:  5:48 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life