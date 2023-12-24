Synopsis: A trough in the vicinity will produce some instability across portions of the region. However, low moisture levels are likely to keep shower activities at a minimum.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of few brief showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of few brief showers

Winds: East 8 to 16 km/h or 5 to 10 mph and becoming lighter and variable at times.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet with northerly swells reaching 1.5 metres or 5 feet. A high surf advisory remains in effect.

Sunset today: 5:49 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola