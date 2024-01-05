Synopsis: A relatively stable atmosphere continues over the British Virgin Islands due to a broad ridge pattern combined with low moisture levels.

Weather today: Mostly fair with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Winds: East-southeast at 11 to 22 km/h or 7 to 14 mph with lighter spells..

Seas: 0.9 to 1.8 meters or 3 to 6 feet with northerly swells of up to 1.5 meters or 5 feet. Therefore a High Surf Advisory is in effect.

Sunset today: 5:56 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola