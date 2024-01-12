Synopsis: Low level wind convergence will support brief cloudiness and showers across the British Virgin Islands today and tonight.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 15 to 28 km/h or 9 to 17 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 metres or 6 to 8 feet with northerly swells of 1.8 metres or 6 feet. The high surf advisory remains in effect..

Sunset today: 6:01 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola