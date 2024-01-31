Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with the trailing end of a frontal trough, coupled with light winds and daytime heating could trigger periods of localized shower activity across the area occasionally during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies, with brief cloudy spells along with periods of localized showers developing.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and cool conditions with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief passing overnight shower.

Winds: Light and variable at 4 to 9 km/h or 2 to 6 mph today, becoming southeasterly at 6 to 15 km/h or 3 to 9 mph by tonight with lighter spells at times..

Seas: 1 to 1.8 metres or 3 to 6 feet..

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life