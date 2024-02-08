Synopsis: Unsettled weather conditions in association with a frontal trough will prevail across the islands over the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Cloudy to overcast skies with period’s showers and a 60 percent or moderate chance of thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with periods of showers and a 20 percent or slight chance of thunderstorms.

Winds: West-northwest at 15 to 28 mph or 9 to 17 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 meters or 5 to 8 feet in northerly swells. Therefore, a High Surf Advisory is in effect.

Sunset today: 6:16 pm.

