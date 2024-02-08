FLASH FLOOD WATCH DISCONTNUED

The flash flood watch that was issued for the Virgin Islands have been discontinued. Unsettled weather conditions in association with a frontal trough will prevail across the islands over the next 24 hours.

Residents are urged to exercise caution while driving and pay close attention to undermined sections of roads. Do not attempt to drive in fast moving water and caution should be exercised while driving across roads that are not visible due to flooding.

The Department of Disaster Management will continue to monitor the weather conditions and provide updates when necessary.

Please continue to monitor local media stations, DDM’s website at bviddm.com) and Facebook at BVIDDM for regular updates.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.