Synopsis: Decreasing moisture levels in the atmosphere, as a high pressure ridge pushes into the area, will gradually restrict shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours. HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS UNTIL THURSDAY



Weather today: Partly cloudy skies initially with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing morning showers, becoming partly sunny in general thereafter.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and cool conditions with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief overnight shower.

Winds: East-northeast at 15 to 26 km/h or 9 to 16 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 metres or 6 to 9 feet, with northeasterly swells reaching 1.8 metres or 6 feet..

Sunset today: 6:26 pm.

