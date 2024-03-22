Synopsis: The presence of a weak frontal trough just north of the area along with pockets of low level moisture moving across the area on a moderate trade wind flow, could create an environment that is conducive to a heightened chance for shower activity across the area during the next 24 hours.
Weather today: Partly sunny skies, with brief cloudy spells and a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.
Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and cool conditions with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief passing overnight shower.
Winds: East-northeast at 7 to 22 km/h or 5 to 14 mph becoming lighter and variable at times..
Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.
Sunset today: 6:30 pm.
For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided.
