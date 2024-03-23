Synopsis: A surface high pressure will support stable atmospheric conditions across the region. Available low level moisture could trigger few passing showers across the area.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of brief showers

Winds: East 16 to 29 km/h or 10 to 18 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:30 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola