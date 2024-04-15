Synopsis: A trough across the area will continue to generate unsettled weather conditions. Possible rainfall accumulation for the forecast period is 25.4 to 50.8 mm or 1.0 to 2.0 inches. Meanwhile, a moderate to fresh wind flow will result in choppy seas for the open waters on the Atlantic side of the islands.

Weather today: Mostly cloudy with occasional showers and a moderate chance of thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with cloudy spells and a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East-southeast with speeds ranging from 16 to 32 km/h or 10 to 20 mph with gusts to as high as 50 km/h or 31 mph mainly over the open waters and in elevated areas.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 metres or 5 to 8 feet.

Sunset today: 6:36 pm.

Here are the links for our BVIDDM EMERGENCY APP