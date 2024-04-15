Synopsis: A trough across the area will continue to generate unsettled weather conditions. Possible rainfall accumulation for the forecast period is 25.4 to 50.8 mm or 1.0 to 2.0 inches. Meanwhile, a moderate to fresh wind flow will result in choppy seas for the open waters on the Atlantic side of the islands.
Weather today: Mostly cloudy with occasional showers and a moderate chance of thunderstorms.
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with cloudy spells and a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers.
Winds: East-southeast with speeds ranging from 16 to 32 km/h or 10 to 20 mph with gusts to as high as 50 km/h or 31 mph mainly over the open waters and in elevated areas.
Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 metres or 5 to 8 feet.
Sunset today: 6:36 pm.
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life