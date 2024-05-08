WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: Moisture and instability in association with a persistent upper-level trough continues to generate periods of cloudiness showers across the island.

Weather today: Cloudy skies with a 70 percent or high chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Cloudy skies with a 70 percent or high chance of showers.

Winds: East to northeast at 6 to 17 km/h or 3 to 10 mph.

Seas: 0.9 to 1.5 meters or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:42 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Patrice Edwards/ Trecy Spencer-Lake -Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life