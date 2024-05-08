MORE SHOWERS LIKELY TODAY

Dopplar Radar is showing another band of showers heading North East over the Virgin Islands. Some of these showers have the potential of creating heavy downpours. With the grounds already saturated, the possibility of flooding in areas with poor drainage is likely. Persons should exercise caution while driving. If showers become intense, refrain from using roads and stay away from areas that have the potential for excess run off.

Disclaimer:

The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life