Synopsis: Shallow pockets of moisture and instability ahead of an approaching weak tropical wave along with the presence of an upper level trough just north of the area could create an environment conducive to a heightened chance for shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies, with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 70 percent or high chance of showers.

Winds: East-southeast at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph becoming variable or calm at times..

Seas: Less than 1.2 metres or 4 feet..

Sunset today: 6:56 pm.

http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided.