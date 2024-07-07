Synopsis: Notwithstanding the presence of a broad ridge pattern, pockets of moisture on the windflow may generate brief periods of cloudiness and showers. Later tonight an advancing Tropical Wave will heighten the chances of showers across the British Virgin Islands.
Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers
Weather tonight: Cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.
Winds: East at 17 to 28 km/h or 10 to 17 mph.
Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.
Sunset today: 6:59 pm.
For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life