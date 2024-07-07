Synopsis: Notwithstanding the presence of a broad ridge pattern, pockets of moisture on the windflow may generate brief periods of cloudiness and showers. Later tonight an advancing Tropical Wave will heighten the chances of showers across the British Virgin Islands.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers

Weather tonight: Cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 17 to 28 km/h or 10 to 17 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:59 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola