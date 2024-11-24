Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with the presence of a weak low level trough could trigger periods of passing showers across the islands.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of passing showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of passing showers.

Winds: East at 9 to 28 km/h or 6 to 17 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet.

Sunset today: 5:41 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Jaleel Jacobs-Forecaster

