WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS THURSDAY, April 18, 2024

Synopsis: Some shallow moisture and instability along with daytime heating could trigger some showers today across the region.

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 7 to 15 km/h to 5 to 9 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet with northerly swells of 1.5 metres or 5 feet. A high surf advisory is in effect until this afternoon.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola