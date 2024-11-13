WEATHER OUTLOOK FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

A frontal trough could move in the vicinity of the Territory within the next 24 hours. It could possible bring unstable weather conditions across the Territory for the remainder of the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT?

Moderate chance of brief showers for the remainder of the week, with slight possibility of scattered thunderstorms on Saturday

Seas with wave heights between 3-5ft across most of the Territory along with isolated higher heights on north eastern coastlines.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS :

Ponding

Hazardous seas on northern coastlines ( especially north/northeastern coastlines of Anegada)

WHAT TO DO?

Pay keen attention to updates

Beach goers and small craft operators should exercise caution especially on the northern coastlines an open waters north of Anegada

ALERTS:

Possibility of marine advisories being issued later this week

Residents should be mindful that land is saturated and heavy downpours could increase the chance excess run offs which can increase the risk of flooding.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life