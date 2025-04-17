WEATHER UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

TIMING

This evening into tonight: There is an increasing chance of showers, especially later in the evening and overnight.

There is an increasing chance of showers, especially later in the evening and overnight. Late night to predawn hours: We may see a few scattered thunderstorms in the vicinity of the Territory

We may see a few scattered thunderstorms in the vicinity of the Territory Friday: Expect on and off showers for at least the first half of the day.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS:

With the incoming rain it could cause:

• Rapid runoff on hillsides, increasing risk of minor landslides or loose rocks on roads.

• Localized ponding (minor flooding) in valleys, and poorly drained urban areas.

• Reduced visibility during heavy showers and slippery roads.

TIPS TO KEEP IN MIND:

Avoid flood-prone areas – Don’t attempt to walk or drive through flooded roads. Clear drains and gutters – Especially important in low-lying areas to prevent water buildup. Be alert when traveling through hilly areas – Watch for fallen rocks or mud on the road.

Stay dry! Keep safe!

http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: