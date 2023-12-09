Yep, that was an earthquake!EarthquakeLatest NewsDecember 9, 20232Views09DecFind All Posts of This Month: 12 - 2023Twitter Facebook Google + Preliminary information is that it was 5.65 earthquake 6.3 kilometers northwest of Anegada this morning at 10:27am. No tsunami watches or warnings with this earthquake. More details from the Puerto Rico Seismic Network Red Sísmica de Puerto Rico ALTA RESACA Y AVISO PARA EMBARCACIONES PEQUEÑAS EN EFECTODecember 9, 2023¡Sí, eso fue un terremoto!December 9, 2023you may also likeDecember 9, 2023by: Jacob Adolphus¡Sí, eso fue un terremoto!7ViewsDecember 9, 2023by: Nehassie ChalwellALTA RESACA Y AVISO PARA EMBARCACIONES PEQUEÑAS EN EFECTO14ViewsDecember 9, 2023by: Nehassie ChalwellHigh Surf & Small Craft Advisory In Effect