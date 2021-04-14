AIR QUALITY BULLETIN

Air Quality Index Based on Particulate Matters 2.5 (PM2.5) and 10 (PM10) Concentration

Air quality category: Moderate

Synopsis: The air quality has fallen to moderate levels, as a result of an increase of particulate matters 2.5 and 10, associated with a surge of Saharan Dust and the high likelihood of volcanic emissions from the La Soufrière Saint Vincent (volcano). The threat of health problems is elevated, for mainly unusually sensitive people, such as asthmatics.

Air quality index: 50 to 70

Alert Level: II

Sensitive groups: People with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children are the groups most at risk.

Health implications: Air quality is acceptable; however, for some pollutants there may be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.

Caution: Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

