AL94 COULD POSSIBLY BE A THREAT TO THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

AL94 is an area of disturbance in the Atlantic approximately 2620 miles east southeast of the Territory. This system could potential be a tropical storm within the next 48 hours.
In the long term environmental conditions could be unfavarouble for AL94 as it makes its westward journey. Nonetheless as this disturbance approaches the Territory, the possibility exists that this system could influence weather conditions in the Territory.
Residents are being asked to pay attention to updates. The next update is tomorrow at 11:30am or sooner if required.
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.