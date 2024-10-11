AL94 COULD POSSIBLY BE A THREAT TO THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

AL94 is an area of disturbance in the Atlantic approximately 2620 miles east southeast of the Territory. This system could potential be a tropical storm within the next 48 hours.

In the long term environmental conditions could be unfavarouble for AL94 as it makes its westward journey. Nonetheless as this disturbance approaches the Territory, the possibility exists that this system could influence weather conditions in the Territory.

Residents are being asked to pay attention to updates. The next update is tomorrow at 11:30am or sooner if required.