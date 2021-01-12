Alert Level Orange Remains for La Soufrière Volcano in St. Vincent

Update from NEMO St. Vincent and the Grenadines, issued JANUARY 11, 2021 8:00 PM

1. No reconnaissance flight of the La Soufriere was done today, due to unfavorable weather conditions.

2. The dome that broke through the crater floor, on December 27, 2020, on the south-west perimeter of the existing dome, continues to grow within the crater of La Soufrière and has an ellipsoid shape with growth expanding in a westerly direction.

3. Alert level remains at Orange. The volcano continues to exude magma on the surface and steam can still be observed from the Belmont Observatory. Persons living in areas close to the volcano should expect strong sulphur smells for several days to weeks, depending on changes in wind direction.

4. The SRC Team led a mission on Saturday 9th January, 2021 with the assistance of Drone Pilot Rommel De Freitas, to test the feasibility of using drone for aerial surveillance of the volcano. The mission was successful and it was concluded that useful surveillance work can be done with drones from a particular location at the crater.

5. The Team completed installation of a seismic station in Owia today and are preparing equipment to be installed at the Summit Station this week and the Fancy Station next week.

6. The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) has finalized helicopter support for the Seismic Research Centre (SRC) Team to install equipment and collect samples from the summit of the volcano.

7. The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) has suspended all face to face community meetings to update residents on the present state of La Soufriere Volcano until further notice due to the revised protocols for mass gathering implemented by the Health Services Sub-Committee of NEMO. Information to communities will be communicated virtually.

8. The National Emergency Management Organisation is reminding the public that no evacuation order or notice has been issued.

9. NEMO continues to appeal to the public to desist from visiting the La Soufriere Volcano until the scientists advise that it is safe to do so.