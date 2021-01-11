WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI – Jan. 11, 2021

11th January 2021 – Synopsis: A relatively stable atmosphere will see generally settled conditions across the area over the next 24 hours. Any rainfall that materializes will be light and brief. a relatively tight pressure gradient is resulting in slightly elevated seas causing sea conditions to be a bit choppy and challenging.

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers

Winds: East today and will shift to east-northeast tonight with speeds ranging from from 22 to 35 km/h or 14 to 22 mph with gusts to as high as 56 km/h or 35 mph.

Seas: 1. to 1.8 metres or 6 to 8 feet.

Sunset today: 6:01 pm.