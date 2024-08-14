ALL WATCHES AND WARNING DISCONTINUED FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

ERNESTO EXPECTED TO STRENGTHEN OVER THE WESTERN ATLANTIC... ...HURRICANE WATCH ISSUED FOR BERMUDA... At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of Hurricane Ernesto was located near latitude 21.7 North, longitude 68.3 West. Ernesto is moving toward the northwest near 16 mph (26 km/h). A turn toward the north-northwest and north is expected tonight and on Thursday. A northward to northeastward motion at a slower forward speed is expected Friday and Saturday. On the forecast track, the center of Ernesto is expected to pass near Bermuda on Saturday. For more information : https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPAT5+shtml/142041.shtml