AMENDED FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A persistent deep layered trough will continue to produce numerous shower and thunderstorm activity across the BVI. A further 50.8 mm or 2.0 inches of rainfall is expected in some places during the forecast period, hence a flash flood warning is now in effect.

Weather today: Cloudy conditions with periods of showers, some of which could be moderate to locally heavy at times accompanied by thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing overnight showers.

Winds: South-southeast at 13 to 26 km/h or 8 to 16 mph with lighter spells overnight.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:53 pm.

http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided.