AMENDED FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A persistent deep layered trough will continue to produce numerous shower and thunderstorm activity across the BVI. A further 50.8 mm or 2.0 inches of rainfall is expected in some places during the forecast period, hence a flash flood warning is now in effect.
Weather today: Cloudy conditions with periods of showers, some of which could be moderate to locally heavy at times accompanied by thunderstorms.
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing overnight showers.
Winds: South-southeast at 13 to 26 km/h or 8 to 16 mph with lighter spells overnight.
Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet.
Sunset today: 6:53 pm.
For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.