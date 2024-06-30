BERYL IS NOW A CATEGORY 3 HURRICANE

Beryl continues to strengthen overnight and is predicted to continue strengthen has become the first major hurricane of the season. Hurricane Beryl is approximately 933 miles east-southeast of Road Town and is expected to approximately 340 miles south-southwest of the territory.

The Virgin Islands could possibly be affected by the outer-bands of Hurricane Beryl as it passes just south of the territory. Seas could become hazardous as this systems move through the vicinity of the Virgin Islands. A small craft advisory is currently in effect for the territory. Even though track of Beryl is predicted to bring it south of the Virgin Islands, it is a small chance that we could experience tropical storm force winds.

This season continues to be an unusual one, as result the Department of Disaster Management continues to encourage to residents to assess their seasonal plans and pay keen attention to updates.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.