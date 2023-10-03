CENTER OF PHILIPPE PASSING JUST NORTHEAST OF THE BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Philippe was located near latitude 18.9 North, longitude 63.9 West. Philippe is moving toward the northwest near 10 mph (17 km/h). A turn toward the north-northwest is expected later today, followed by a northward motion late Wednesday through Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Philippe is expected to pass just north of the British Virgin Islands today and then move away from the northern Leeward Islands beginning tonight. However, the strongest winds and heaviest rains will likely occur in the islands to the southeast of the center.

Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next couple of days. Philippe could begin to strengthen a bit late this week.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km) primarily to the east and southeast of the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb (29.65 inches).

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Anguilla

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* British Virgin Islands

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area. Interests elsewhere in the northern Leeward Islands, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico should monitor the progress of Philippe.

LOCATION…18.9N 63.9W

ABOUT 70 MI…115 KM NW OF ANGUILLA

ABOUT 80 MI…130 KM ENE OF ST. THOMAS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…45 MPH…75 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…NW OR 305 DEGREES AT 10 MPH…17 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1004 MB…29.65 INCHES

Forecaster Berg