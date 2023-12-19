EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A generally settled atmosphere as a result of the Atlantic high pressure system coupled with relatively low moisture levels, will continue to restrict significant shower activity during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair.

Weather tomorrow: Mostly sunny with a 20 percent or a slight chance of passing showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 9 to 22 km/h or 6 to 14 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.7 metres or 6 to 9 feet with of northeasterly swells up to 1.8 metres or 6 feet. A high surf advisory is in effect for northern to eastern coastlines.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:44 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola