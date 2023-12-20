EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: High pressure is the dominant weather feature and mainly settled will prevail. In addition, a slack pressure gradient will result in a light to gentle breeze across the area. Meanwhile, swells from a low pressure system in the north Atlantic will continue to generate hazardous conditions for coastal areas.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair.

Weather tomorrow: Mostly sunny.

Winds: Generally variable or calm tonight and north tomorrow with speeds 9 to 22 km/h or 6 to 14 mph.

Seas: 2.1 to 3.1 metres or 7 to 10 feet mainly in swells out of the northeast up to 2.8 metres or 9 feet therefore the high surf warning remains in effect particularly for the northern and eastern side of the island.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:45 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola