EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: High pressure is the dominant weather feature and mainly settled will prevail. In addition, a slack pressure gradient will result in a light to gentle breeze across the area. Meanwhile, swells from a low pressure system in the north Atlantic will continue to generate hazardous conditions for coastal areas.
Weather tonight: Mostly fair.
Weather tomorrow: Mostly sunny.
Winds: Generally variable or calm tonight and north tomorrow with speeds 9 to 22 km/h or 6 to 14 mph.
Seas: 2.1 to 3.1 metres or 7 to 10 feet mainly in swells out of the northeast up to 2.8 metres or 9 feet therefore the high surf warning remains in effect particularly for the northern and eastern side of the island.
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:45 am.
For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life