EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Pockets of moisture embedded within a moderate trade wind flow will continue to move across the area and could lead to a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands occasionally during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies in general, with brief cloudy spells and a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies initially, with brief cloudy spells and a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing morning showers, becoming partly sunny in general thereafter.

Winds: Northeast at 15 to 26 km/h or 9 to 16 mph, with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:50 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola