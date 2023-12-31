EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Pockets of moisture embedded within a moderate trade wind flow will continue to move across the area and could lead to a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands occasionally during the next 24 hours.
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies in general, with brief cloudy spells and a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.
Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies initially, with brief cloudy spells and a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing morning showers, becoming partly sunny in general thereafter.
Winds: Northeast at 15 to 26 km/h or 9 to 16 mph, with lighter spells overnight..
Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet..
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:50 am.
For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life